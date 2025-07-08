New Analyst Forecast: $CORZ Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CORZ. Core Scientific gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CORZ.
$CORZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CORZ recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CORZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Darren Aftahi from Core Scientific set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025
$CORZ Insider Trading Activity
$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 392,341 shares for an estimated $6,173,966.
- TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 200,957 shares for an estimated $2,423,409.
- TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214
- YADIN ROZOV purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,195,370
- JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506
- ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $50,750
- DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544
$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 18,179,586 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,620,202
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,264,204 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,312,836
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS LP added 4,521,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,736,224
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP added 3,308,100 shares (+157.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,950,644
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,830,764 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,494,731
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,792,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,220,378
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,265,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,398,600
