New Analyst Forecast: $CORZ Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CORZ. Core Scientific gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CORZ.

$CORZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CORZ recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CORZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Darren Aftahi from Core Scientific set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025

$CORZ Insider Trading Activity

$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 392,341 shares for an estimated $6,173,966 .

. TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 200,957 shares for an estimated $2,423,409 .

. TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214

YADIN ROZOV purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,195,370

JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506

ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544

$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

