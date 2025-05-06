New Analyst Forecast: $CORT Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CORT. Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 145.0 for CORT.

$CORT Insider Trading Activity

$CORT insiders have traded $CORT stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH DOUGLAS LYON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 226,411 shares for an estimated $21,810,722 .

. SEAN MADUCK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $16,524,185 .

. JOSEPH K BELANOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,350 shares for an estimated $6,579,113 .

. WILLIAM GUYER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,678 shares for an estimated $1,259,039 .

. DANIEL N JR SWISHER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,200 shares for an estimated $795,916 .

. GARY CHARLES ROBB (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,609 shares for an estimated $702,177.

$CORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $CORT stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

