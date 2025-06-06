New Analyst Forecast: $COR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $COR.

$COR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

$COR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

$COR Insider Trading Activity

$COR insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,286,376 shares for an estimated $314,531,795 .

. STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 58,314 shares for an estimated $15,981,519 .

. ROBERT P. MAUCH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,878 shares for an estimated $5,449,968 .

. SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,678 shares for an estimated $1,594,992 .

. LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,387,000 .

. ELIZABETH S CAMPBELL (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,127 shares for an estimated $1,107,191 .

. LON R GREENBERG sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $837,150

$COR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 607 institutional investors add shares of $COR stock to their portfolio, and 648 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

