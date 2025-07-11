New Analyst Forecast: $COP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COP. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $COP.

$COP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COP forecast page.

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $113.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Alastair Syme from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $106.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $109.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $125.0 on 05/13/2025

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 04/11, 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COP Insider Trading Activity

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,035 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.