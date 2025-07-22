New Analyst Forecast: $COOP Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COOP. Matthew Hurwit from Jefferies set a price target of 150.0 for COOP.

$COOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hurwit from Jefferies set a target price of $150.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $156.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $156.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $158.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $143.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 02/13/2025

$COOP Insider Trading Activity

$COOP insiders have traded $COOP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE K BRAY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $18,318,300.

$COOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $COOP stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

