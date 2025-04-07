Stocks
COOP

New Analyst Forecast: $COOP Given $143.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COOP. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 143.0 for COOP.

$COOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $COOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $143.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 01/14/2025
  • Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $110.0 on 10/24/2024

$COOP Insider Trading Activity

$COOP insiders have traded $COOP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JESSE K BRAY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $15,729,600.

$COOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $COOP stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

