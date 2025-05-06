New Analyst Forecast: $COOK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COOK. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $COOK.
$COOK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COOK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
$COOK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025
$COOK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $COOK stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 581,097 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,388,821
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 233,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $557,123
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 217,771 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $520,472
- FORMULA GROWTH LTD removed 134,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,522
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 120,136 shares (+758.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,125
- BAILARD, INC. removed 72,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,464
- BOSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 69,335 shares (+267.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,710
