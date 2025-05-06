New Analyst Forecast: $COOK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COOK. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $COOK.

$COOK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COOK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$COOK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025

$COOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $COOK stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

