New Analyst Forecast: $COO Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COO. Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a price target of 90.0 for COO.

$COO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $COO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $90.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $94.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Jeff Johnson from Baird set a target price of $97.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Jonathan Block from Stifel set a target price of $105.0 on 03/07/2025

$COO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$COO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $COO stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

