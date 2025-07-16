Stocks
COO

New Analyst Forecast: $COO Given $90.0 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COO. Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a price target of 90.0 for COO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COO forecast page.

$COO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $COO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $90.0 on 07/16/2025
  • David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $94.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Jeff Johnson from Baird set a target price of $97.0 on 05/30/2025
  • Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 05/30/2025
  • Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 05/30/2025
  • Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 05/30/2025
  • Jonathan Block from Stifel set a target price of $105.0 on 03/07/2025

$COO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $COO stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

