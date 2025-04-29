New Analyst Forecast: $COLM Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLM. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 64.0 for COLM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COLM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COLM forecast page.

$COLM Insider Trading Activity

$COLM insiders have traded $COLM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E. NELSON sold 6,395 shares for an estimated $522,727

RICHELLE T LUTHER (EVP, CORP AFFAIRS & CHRO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $369,440

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $COLM stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.