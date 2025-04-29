New Analyst Forecast: $COLM Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLM. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 64.0 for COLM.
$COLM Insider Trading Activity
$COLM insiders have traded $COLM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD E. NELSON sold 6,395 shares for an estimated $522,727
- RICHELLE T LUTHER (EVP, CORP AFFAIRS & CHRO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $369,440
$COLM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $COLM stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 491,508 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,252,266
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 240,709 shares (+447.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,202,706
- BARCLAYS PLC added 225,140 shares (+487.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,896,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 146,704 shares (+393.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,312,866
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 143,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,006,522
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 139,638 shares (+4023.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,719,817
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 134,813 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,314,855
