New Analyst Forecast: $COLM Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLM. Mauricio Serna from UBS set a price target of 45.0 for COLM.
$COLM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COLM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mauricio Serna from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/23/2025
- Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $75.0 on 05/02/2025
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 04/07/2025
$COLM Insider Trading Activity
$COLM insiders have traded $COLM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD E. NELSON sold 6,395 shares for an estimated $522,727
- RICHELLE T LUTHER (EVP, CORP AFFAIRS & CHRO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $369,440
- STEPHEN E BABSON sold 2,776 shares for an estimated $183,049
- SABRINA SIMMONS sold 968 shares for an estimated $58,564
$COLM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $COLM stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 875,507 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,267,124
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 686,329 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,948,242
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 518,193 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,222,028
- INVESCO LTD. removed 419,848 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,778,295
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 391,920 shares (+127.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,664,424
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 300,079 shares (+265.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,712,979
- CRITERIA CAIXA, S.A.U. removed 262,735 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,886,412
