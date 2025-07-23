Stocks
COLM

New Analyst Forecast: $COLM Given $45.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLM. Mauricio Serna from UBS set a price target of 45.0 for COLM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COLM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COLM forecast page.

$COLM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COLM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mauricio Serna from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $75.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 04/07/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $COLM Data Alerts


Sign Up

$COLM Insider Trading Activity

$COLM insiders have traded $COLM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD E. NELSON sold 6,395 shares for an estimated $522,727
  • RICHELLE T LUTHER (EVP, CORP AFFAIRS & CHRO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $369,440
  • STEPHEN E BABSON sold 2,776 shares for an estimated $183,049
  • SABRINA SIMMONS sold 968 shares for an estimated $58,564

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $COLM stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

COLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.