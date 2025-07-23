New Analyst Forecast: $COLM Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLM. Mauricio Serna from UBS set a price target of 45.0 for COLM.

$COLM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COLM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mauricio Serna from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $75.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 04/07/2025

$COLM Insider Trading Activity

$COLM insiders have traded $COLM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E. NELSON sold 6,395 shares for an estimated $522,727

RICHELLE T LUTHER (EVP, CORP AFFAIRS & CHRO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $369,440

STEPHEN E BABSON sold 2,776 shares for an estimated $183,049

SABRINA SIMMONS sold 968 shares for an estimated $58,564

$COLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $COLM stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

