New Analyst Forecast: $COLD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLD. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $COLD.

$COLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

$COLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $COLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Todd Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $23.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $21.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 David Rodgers from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Nick Joseph from Citigroup set a target price of $23.0 on 03/21/2025

$COLD Insider Trading Activity

$COLD insiders have traded $COLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE F. JR. CHAPPELLE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,978,569

JAY WELLS (EVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $179,120

ROBERT E. HARRIS (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) sold 1,098 shares for an estimated $24,902

$COLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $COLD stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

