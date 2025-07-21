New Analyst Forecast: $COLD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLD. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $COLD.
$COLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
$COLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $COLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 07/21/2025
- Todd Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $23.0 on 07/01/2025
- Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $21.0 on 06/23/2025
- Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 05/19/2025
- David Rodgers from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 05/16/2025
- Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025
- Nick Joseph from Citigroup set a target price of $23.0 on 03/21/2025
$COLD Insider Trading Activity
$COLD insiders have traded $COLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE F. JR. CHAPPELLE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,978,569
- JAY WELLS (EVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $179,120
- ROBERT E. HARRIS (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) sold 1,098 shares for an estimated $24,902
$COLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $COLD stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 4,112,511 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,254,486
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 3,603,716 shares (+649.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,335,745
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 3,303,570 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,894,612
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. removed 2,882,590 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,860,381
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,783,264 shares (+1567.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,728,845
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 2,318,288 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,750,460
- FMR LLC added 2,271,960 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,756,261
