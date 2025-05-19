New Analyst Forecast: $COLD Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLD. Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a price target of 20.0 for COLD.

$COLD Insider Trading Activity

$COLD insiders have traded $COLD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE F. JR. CHAPPELLE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,978,569

JAY WELLS (EVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $179,120

ROBERT E. HARRIS (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,934 shares for an estimated $66,469.

$COLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $COLD stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

