New Analyst Forecast: $COLB Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLB. David Feaster from Raymond James set a price target of 27.0 for COLB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COLB forecast page.
$COLB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $27.0 on 04/24/2025
- Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $25.0 on 04/24/2025
$COLB Insider Trading Activity
$COLB insiders have traded $COLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TORRAN B NIXON (Senior Executive VP) sold 4,481 shares for an estimated $116,461
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$COLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $COLB stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,572,576 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,485,277
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,134,544 shares (+158.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,644,033
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,099,373 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,694,064
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,013,181 shares (+457.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,366,018
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 962,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,992,533
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 796,710 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,519,137
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 766,786 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,710,889
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.