New Analyst Forecast: $COLB Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COLB. David Feaster from Raymond James set a price target of 27.0 for COLB.

$COLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $27.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $25.0 on 04/24/2025

$COLB Insider Trading Activity

$COLB insiders have traded $COLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TORRAN B NIXON (Senior Executive VP) sold 4,481 shares for an estimated $116,461

$COLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $COLB stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

