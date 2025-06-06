New Analyst Forecast: $COHR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COHR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $COHR.
$COHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
$COHR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.
$COHR Insider Trading Activity
$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360
- CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,196 shares for an estimated $1,219,777.
- HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $308,525.
- LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577
$COHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 3,801,330 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,858,370
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,617,157 shares (+83.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,958,175
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,913,183 shares (+122.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,242,104
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,677,112 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,911,653
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,643,500 shares (+145.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,728,890
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 1,390,877 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,323,552
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,344,183 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,291,244
