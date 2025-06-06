Stocks
COHR

New Analyst Forecast: $COHR Given 'Buy' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COHR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $COHR.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COHR forecast page.

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360
  • CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,196 shares for an estimated $1,219,777.
  • HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $308,525.
  • LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

COHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.