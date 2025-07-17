New Analyst Forecast: $COHR Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COHR. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 127.0 for COHR.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $127.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $92.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Tim Savageaux from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $95.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 05/29/2025

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/03.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,280 shares for an estimated $902,400 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $472,405 .

. LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

