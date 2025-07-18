New Analyst Forecast: $COGT Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COGT. David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 22.0 for COGT.

$COGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COGT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $COGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $22.0 on 07/18/2025

Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $29.0 on 07/10/2025

Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 07/08/2025

Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025

Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $17.0 on 07/08/2025

Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 07/07/2025

Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $18.0 on 07/07/2025

$COGT Insider Trading Activity

$COGT insiders have traded $COGT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC FAIRMOUNT purchased 2,777,777 shares for an estimated $24,999,993

$COGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $COGT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

