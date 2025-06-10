New Analyst Forecast: $CODI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CODI. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CODI.
$CODI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CODI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CODI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CODI forecast page.
$CODI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CODI stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 587,765 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,973,572
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 451,731 shares (+10.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,433,817
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 381,307 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,119,001
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 197,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,549,068
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 178,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,328,861
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 150,386 shares (+345.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,807,706
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 122,964 shares (+249.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,295,737
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.