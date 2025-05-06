New Analyst Forecast: $COCO Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COCO. Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 41.0 for COCO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COCO forecast page.

$COCO Insider Trading Activity

$COCO insiders have traded $COCO stock on the open market 139 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 139 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN F ROPER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 116 sales selling 554,876 shares for an estimated $19,910,338 .

. IRA LIRAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 101,150 shares for an estimated $3,797,841 .

. JONATHAN BURTH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,237,873 .

. MICHAEL KIRBAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $912,680 .

. JANE PRIOR (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $370,263 .

. COREY BAKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,172 shares for an estimated $250,547.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $COCO stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.