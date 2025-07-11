Stocks
CNX

New Analyst Forecast: $CNX Given $35.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNX. Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a price target of 35.0 for CNX.

$CNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $35.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $36.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 04/01/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $48.0 on 03/18/2025

$CNX Insider Trading Activity

$CNX insiders have traded $CNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • J. PALMER CLARKSON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $312,009

$CNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $CNX stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

