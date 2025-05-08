New Analyst Forecast: $CNTA Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNTA. Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a price target of 6.0 for CNTA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNTA forecast page.

$CNTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNTA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CNTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $6.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $28.0 on 11/15/2024

$CNTA Insider Trading Activity

$CNTA insiders have traded $CNTA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAURABH SAHA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 455,000 shares for an estimated $7,531,561 .

. IQBAL J HUSSAIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 101,705 shares for an estimated $1,645,270 .

. GREGORY M WEINHOFF (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 64,978 shares for an estimated $1,038,941 .

. KAREN M. ANDERSON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,926 shares for an estimated $982,077 .

. TIA L BUSH (Chief Technology & Quality Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,424 shares for an estimated $663,296 .

. DAVID M CHAO (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $120,205.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CNTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CNTA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.