New Analyst Forecast: $CNS Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNS. Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a price target of 66.0 for CNS.
$CNS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 07/21/2025
- John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $78.0 on 04/11/2025
$CNS Insider Trading Activity
$CNS insiders have traded $CNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON CHEIGH (President and CIO) sold 25,500 shares for an estimated $2,040,255
$CNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $CNS stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 429,954 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,503,808
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 315,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,332,918
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 263,518 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,147,319
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 252,300 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,247,075
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 225,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,056,250
- LANDMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. added 197,657 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,861,974
- UBS GROUP AG removed 143,231 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,494,287
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
