New Analyst Forecast: $CNS Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNS. Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a price target of 66.0 for CNS.

$CNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $78.0 on 04/11/2025

$CNS Insider Trading Activity

$CNS insiders have traded $CNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON CHEIGH (President and CIO) sold 25,500 shares for an estimated $2,040,255

$CNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $CNS stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

