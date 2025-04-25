New Analyst Forecast: $CNP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNP. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CNP.

$CNP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$CNP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 10/29/2024

$CNP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$CNP Insider Trading Activity

$CNP insiders have traded $CNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIE COLVIN (SVP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,536 shares for an estimated $563,955 .

. TED POUND sold 6,103 shares for an estimated $210,553

$CNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $CNP stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

