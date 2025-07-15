Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CNP Given $40.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNP. Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a price target of 40.0 for CNP.

$CNP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 07/15/2025
  • David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $41.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $40.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $42.0 on 04/02/2025
  • James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 03/17/2025

$CNP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CNP Insider Trading Activity

$CNP insiders have traded $CNP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KRISTIE COLVIN (SVP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,536 shares for an estimated $563,955.
  • TED POUND sold 6,103 shares for an estimated $210,553
  • LAURIE LEE FITCH has made 2 purchases buying 2,700 shares for an estimated $100,772 and 0 sales.

$CNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $CNP stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

