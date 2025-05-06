New Analyst Forecast: $CNMD Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNMD. Mike Matson from Needham set a price target of 61.0 for CNMD.

$CNMD Insider Trading Activity

$CNMD insiders have traded $CNMD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD GLAZE (Chief Information Officer) sold 257 shares for an estimated $16,796

$CNMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CNMD stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

