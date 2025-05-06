New Analyst Forecast: $CNMD Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNMD. Mike Matson from Needham set a price target of 61.0 for CNMD.
$CNMD Insider Trading Activity
$CNMD insiders have traded $CNMD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD GLAZE (Chief Information Officer) sold 257 shares for an estimated $16,796
$CNMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CNMD stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 1,000,719 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,489,208
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 862,744 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,046,199
- NORGES BANK removed 346,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,719,182
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 312,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,385,652
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 160,678 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,996,802
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 123,517 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,453,503
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 122,140 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,359,261
