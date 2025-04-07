New Analyst Forecast: $CNM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNM. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CNM.

$CNM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

$CNM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 12/04/2024

$CNM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/08.

$CNM Insider Trading Activity

$CNM insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN O LECLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $10,976,180

BRADFORD A COWLES (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,422,447 .

. MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,281,293 .

. JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 101,612 shares for an estimated $4,949,061 .

. JOHN WELDON STEPHENS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 41,963 shares for an estimated $2,118,460

JEFFREY D GILES (EVP, Corporate Department) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,367,865

MARGARET NEWMAN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $828,687

$CNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CNM stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

