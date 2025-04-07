New Analyst Forecast: $CNM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNM. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CNM.
$CNM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024
$CNM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 12/04/2024
$CNM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/08.
$CNM Insider Trading Activity
$CNM insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN O LECLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $10,976,180
- BRADFORD A COWLES (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,422,447.
- MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,281,293.
- JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 101,612 shares for an estimated $4,949,061.
- JOHN WELDON STEPHENS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 41,963 shares for an estimated $2,118,460
- JEFFREY D GILES (EVP, Corporate Department) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,367,865
- MARGARET NEWMAN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $828,687
$CNM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CNM stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,212,411 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,453,844
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,045,789 shares (+127.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,971,117
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 3,192,243 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,517,091
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 2,252,551 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,677,371
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP added 2,195,389 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,767,253
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,559,573 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,397,861
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,493,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,016,673
