New Analyst Forecast: $CNK Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNK. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CNK.

$CNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$CNK Insider Trading Activity

$CNK insiders have traded $CNK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN GAMBLE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 127,672 shares for an estimated $4,449,369

MARK ZORADI sold 85,229 shares for an estimated $2,759,715

MICHAEL CAVALIER (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,897 shares for an estimated $991,233 .

. MELISSA THOMAS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,800 shares for an estimated $871,488 .

. WANDA MARIE GIERHART (Chief Marketing & Content Ofc) sold 9,119 shares for an estimated $246,213

$CNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $CNK stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

