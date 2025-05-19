Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CNK Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNK. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CNK.

$CNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$CNK Insider Trading Activity

$CNK insiders have traded $CNK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN GAMBLE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 127,672 shares for an estimated $4,449,369
  • MARK ZORADI sold 85,229 shares for an estimated $2,759,715
  • MICHAEL CAVALIER (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,897 shares for an estimated $991,233.
  • MELISSA THOMAS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,800 shares for an estimated $871,488.
  • WANDA MARIE GIERHART (Chief Marketing & Content Ofc) sold 9,119 shares for an estimated $246,213

$CNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $CNK stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • THIRD POINT LLC removed 3,750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,337,500
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,133,182 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,984,899
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,601,218 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,744,316
  • STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,566,938 shares (+230.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,891,086
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 1,903,834 shares (+105.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,386,428
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,647,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,000,326
  • MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,556,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,738,746

