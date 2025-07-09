New Analyst Forecast: $CNK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNK. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CNK.

$CNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

$CNK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNK recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 07/09/2025

Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $35.0 on 07/02/2025

Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025

David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 05/05/2025

Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $32.0 on 04/28/2025

Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $35.0 on 02/20/2025

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $35.0 on 02/20/2025

$CNK Insider Trading Activity

$CNK insiders have traded $CNK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WANDA MARIE GIERHART (Chief Marketing & Content Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,643 shares for an estimated $1,919,102 .

. VALMIR FERNANDES (Pr - Cinemark International) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $825,250

MELISSA THOMAS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,400 shares for an estimated $410,544.

$CNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $CNK stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

