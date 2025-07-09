New Analyst Forecast: $CNK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNK. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CNK.
$CNK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
$CNK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNK recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 07/09/2025
- Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $35.0 on 07/02/2025
- Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025
- David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 05/05/2025
- Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $32.0 on 04/28/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $35.0 on 02/20/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $35.0 on 02/20/2025
$CNK Insider Trading Activity
$CNK insiders have traded $CNK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WANDA MARIE GIERHART (Chief Marketing & Content Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,643 shares for an estimated $1,919,102.
- VALMIR FERNANDES (Pr - Cinemark International) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $825,250
- MELISSA THOMAS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,400 shares for an estimated $410,544.
$CNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $CNK stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 3,750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,337,500
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,133,182 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,984,899
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,601,218 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,744,316
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,566,938 shares (+230.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,891,086
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,903,834 shares (+105.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,386,428
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,647,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,000,326
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,556,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,738,746
