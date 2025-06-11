New Analyst Forecast: $CNI Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNI. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CNI.
$CNI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNI forecast page.
$CNI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025
- Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025
- Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025
$CNI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CNI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD removed 5,743,513 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,024,004
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,439,617 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,305,072
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,340,861 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,680,313
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 1,215,571 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,469,549
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,148,569 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,939,534
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 1,148,400 shares (+108.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,923,064
- TROY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,055,089 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,828,973
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.