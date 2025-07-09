New Analyst Forecast: $CNI Given $123.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNI. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 123.0 for CNI.

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $122.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $163.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Daniel Imbro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $109.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $101.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $114.0 on 05/02/2025

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

