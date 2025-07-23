New Analyst Forecast: $CNI Given $117.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNI. Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a price target of 117.0 for CNI.

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $157.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $99.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $114.0 on 05/02/2025

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

