New Analyst Forecast: $CNI Given $117.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNI. Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a price target of 117.0 for CNI.
$CNI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 07/23/2025
- Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $157.0 on 07/23/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 07/23/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $99.0 on 07/23/2025
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/09/2025
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025
- Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $114.0 on 05/02/2025
$CNI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 2,690,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $279,909,216
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,439,617 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,305,072
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,340,861 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,680,313
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 1,215,571 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,469,549
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,148,569 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,939,534
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 1,148,400 shares (+108.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,923,064
- TROY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,055,089 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,828,973
