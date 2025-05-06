New Analyst Forecast: $CNH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNH. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CNH.

$CNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNH forecast page.

$CNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $17.0 on 12/19/2024

$CNH Insider Trading Activity

$CNH insiders have traded $CNH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERRIT A. MARX (Chief Executive Officer) sold 320,472 shares for an estimated $3,730,294

ODDONE INCISA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 32,910 shares for an estimated $383,072

SUZANNE HEYWOOD sold 24,213 shares for an estimated $281,839

STEFANO PAMPALONE (See Remarks) sold 12,935 shares for an estimated $150,563

ROBERTO RUSSO (See Remarks) sold 11,156 shares for an estimated $129,855

KELLY MANLEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,613 shares for an estimated $65,335

JAY SCHROEDER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,090 shares for an estimated $24,327 .

. DOUGLAS MACLEOD (President, Financial Services) sold 1,697 shares for an estimated $19,753

HUMAYUN CHISHTI (President, Construction) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $13,176

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.