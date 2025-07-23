Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CNCK Given 'Sector Weight' Rating

July 23, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNCK. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Sector Weight' for $CNCK.

$CNCK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNCK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNCK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNCK forecast page.

