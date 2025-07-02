New Analyst Forecast: $CNC Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNC. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 45.0 for CNC.
$CNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/02/2025
- Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $69.0 on 04/15/2025
$CNC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
$CNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of $CNC stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,526,746 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,528,749
- FMR LLC added 5,198,363 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $315,592,617
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 4,264,187 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,878,792
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,703,667 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $224,849,623
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,306,796 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,755,585
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,752,432 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,100,146
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,649,381 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,843,920
