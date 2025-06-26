New Analyst Forecast: $CMP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMP. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CMP.

$CMP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

$CMP Insider Trading Activity

$CMP insiders have traded $CMP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH E REECE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $48,400

$CMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CMP stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

