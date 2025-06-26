New Analyst Forecast: $CMI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMI. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CMI.

$CMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMI forecast page.

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359 .

. JOHN H STONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $332,079

JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 765 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.