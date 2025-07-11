Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CMI Given $355.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMI. David Leiker from Baird set a price target of 355.0 for CMI.

$CMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $356.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $355.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $360.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $431.0 on 05/27/2025
  • David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $419.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $320.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $338.0 on 04/08/2025

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359.
  • JOHN H STONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $332,079
  • JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 736 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

