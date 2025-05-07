New Analyst Forecast: $CMI Given $350.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMI. Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 350.0 for CMI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMI forecast page.

$CMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $379.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $408.0 on 11/13/2024

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359 .

. SHARON R BARNER (VP - Chief Administrative Off.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,489 shares for an estimated $2,357,525 .

. DONALD G JACKSON (VP - Treasury & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,985 shares for an estimated $1,775,696 .

. LEO ALLEN BRUNO V DI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,945 shares for an estimated $1,773,081 .

. JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 702 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 672 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.