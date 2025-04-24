New Analyst Forecast: $CMG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMG. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CMG.
$CMG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
$CMG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025
- David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $72.0 on 12/05/2024
- Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 11/15/2024
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 11/11/2024
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $56.0 on 10/30/2024
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $58.0 on 10/30/2024
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 10/30/2024
$CMG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS purchased up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$CMG Insider Trading Activity
$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS E GARNER (Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 149,247 shares for an estimated $8,790,663.
- LAURIE SCHALOW (Chief Corp Affairs, Food Sft) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,250 shares for an estimated $1,383,995.
- CHRISTOPHER W BRANDT (Chief Brand Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,248
- JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) sold 11,319 shares for an estimated $664,426
- MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200
$CMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 770 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 666 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 11,952,489 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,735,086
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 11,487,584 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $692,701,315
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 8,318,534 shares (+4138574.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $501,607,600
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 6,853,470 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,264,241
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,790,464 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,864,979
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,575,054 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,875,756
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,161,632 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,946,409
