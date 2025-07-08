New Analyst Forecast: $CMG Given 'Mixed' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMG. Chipotle Mexican Grill gave a rating of 'Mixed' for $CMG.

$CMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Tarantino from Chipotle Mexican Grill set a target price of $62.0 on 07/02/2025

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 182,634 shares for an estimated $9,814,340 .

. ROGER E THEODOREDIS (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 113,875 shares for an estimated $5,659,280

SCOTT BOATWRIGHT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $997,133

JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255 .

. MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200

ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $115,228

PATRICIA FILIKRUSHEL sold 2,076 shares for an estimated $106,146

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 805 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

