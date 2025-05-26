New Analyst Forecast: $CMG Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMG. Danilo Gargiulo from Bernstein set a price target of 65.0 for CMG.

$CMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Danilo Gargiulo from Bernstein set a target price of $65.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $47.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc set a target price of $58.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $72.0 on 12/05/2024

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 156,631 shares for an estimated $9,046,220 .

. LAURIE SCHALOW (Chief Corp Affairs, Food Sft) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,250 shares for an estimated $1,383,995 .

. JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255 .

. MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 709 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 885 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

