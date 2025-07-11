New Analyst Forecast: $CMCSA Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMCSA. Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a price target of 45.0 for CMCSA.

$CMCSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $36.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $37.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $45.0 on 04/14/2025

$CMCSA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

$CMCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 984 institutional investors add shares of $CMCSA stock to their portfolio, and 1,265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

