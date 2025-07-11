Stocks
CMCSA

New Analyst Forecast: $CMCSA Given $45.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMCSA. Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a price target of 45.0 for CMCSA.

$CMCSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $36.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $37.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $45.0 on 04/14/2025

$CMCSA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CMCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 984 institutional investors add shares of $CMCSA stock to their portfolio, and 1,265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 25,613,973 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $945,155,603
  • VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 19,818,985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $731,320,546
  • WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 18,187,672 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $671,125,096
  • DODGE & COX added 15,115,074 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $557,746,230
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 12,586,329 shares (+1959.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $464,435,540
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 12,395,078 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $457,378,378
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 12,367,954 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $456,377,502

