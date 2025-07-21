New Analyst Forecast: $CMA Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CMA. Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 73.0 for CMA.

$CMA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMA recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $CMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $73.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $61.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $61.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 David George from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 04/22/2025

$CMA Insider Trading Activity

$CMA insiders have traded $CMA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER L SEFZIK (Sr EVP & Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,941 shares for an estimated $1,089,471.

$CMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $CMA stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

