New Analyst Forecast: $CLX Given $142.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLX. Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a price target of 142.0 for CLX.

$CLX Insider Trading Activity

$CLX insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201 .

. ANGELA C HILT (EVP - Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,248 shares for an estimated $206,622.

$CLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 509 institutional investors add shares of $CLX stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

