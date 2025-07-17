New Analyst Forecast: $CLX Given $134.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLX. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 134.0 for CLX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLX forecast page.

$CLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $144.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $150.0 on 05/06/2025

$CLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CLX Insider Trading Activity

$CLX insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201 .

. PIERRE R BREBER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $546,285

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of $CLX stock to their portfolio, and 562 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.