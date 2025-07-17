New Analyst Forecast: $CLX Given $134.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLX. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 134.0 for CLX.
$CLX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 07/17/2025
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 07/15/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 07/15/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $144.0 on 05/06/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $150.0 on 05/06/2025
$CLX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/11.
$CLX Insider Trading Activity
$CLX insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201.
- PIERRE R BREBER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $546,285
$CLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of $CLX stock to their portfolio, and 562 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,073,545 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,079,501
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,018,538 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,979,720
- FMR LLC removed 651,321 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,907,017
- PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 651,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,882,426
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 623,768 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,849,838
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 589,544 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,810,354
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 534,291 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,674,349
