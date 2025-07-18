New Analyst Forecast: $CLVT Given $4.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLVT. Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a price target of 4.5 for CLVT.

$CLVT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLVT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $4.5 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 02/20/2025

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023

JAMES GORDON SAMSON (President, IP) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $453,000

JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

