New Analyst Forecast: $CLVT Given $4.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLVT. Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a price target of 4.5 for CLVT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLVT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLVT forecast page.
$CLVT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLVT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $4.5 on 07/18/2025
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 02/20/2025
$CLVT Insider Trading Activity
$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023
- JAMES GORDON SAMSON (President, IP) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $453,000
- JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 74,527,914 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,894,702
- PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG removed 25,583,059 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,541,421
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 25,501,342 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,220,274
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 15,683,296 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,635,353
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,682,867 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,843,667
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 12,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,160,000
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 10,074,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,593,040
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.