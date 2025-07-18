Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CLVT Given $4.5 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLVT. Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a price target of 4.5 for CLVT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLVT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLVT forecast page.

$CLVT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLVT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $4.5 on 07/18/2025
  • Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 02/20/2025

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023
  • JAMES GORDON SAMSON (President, IP) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $453,000
  • JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

