Stocks
CLSD

New Analyst Forecast: $CLSD Given $3.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLSD. Serge Belanger from Needham set a price target of 3.0 for CLSD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLSD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLSD forecast page.

$CLSD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLSD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CLSD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $5.0 on 03/28/2025
  • Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 03/28/2025

$CLSD Insider Trading Activity

$CLSD insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CLAY THORP purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $13,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLSD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CLSD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CLSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.