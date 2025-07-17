New Analyst Forecast: $CLSD Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLSD. Serge Belanger from Needham set a price target of 3.0 for CLSD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLSD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLSD forecast page.

$CLSD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLSD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CLSD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $5.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 03/28/2025

$CLSD Insider Trading Activity

$CLSD insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAY THORP purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $13,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLSD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CLSD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.