New Analyst Forecast: $CLSD Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLSD. Serge Belanger from Needham set a price target of 3.0 for CLSD.
$CLSD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLSD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CLSD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 07/17/2025
- Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/23/2025
- Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 05/16/2025
- Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $5.0 on 03/28/2025
- Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 03/28/2025
$CLSD Insider Trading Activity
$CLSD insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAY THORP purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $13,800
$CLSD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CLSD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 201,589 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,038
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 167,277 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,543
- UBS GROUP AG removed 83,049 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,230
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 76,727 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,427
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 62,943 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,775
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 28,189 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,874
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 25,869 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,745
