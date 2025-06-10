New Analyst Forecast: $CLS Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLS. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CLS.

$CLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$CLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Paul Treiber from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 01/31/2025

$CLS Insider Trading Activity

$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MIONIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 568,913 shares for an estimated $71,269,383 .

. TODD C COOPER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 166,028 shares for an estimated $20,839,667 .

. JASON PHILLIPS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,830 shares for an estimated $13,120,248 .

. MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,254 shares for an estimated $12,308,939 .

. YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,360 shares for an estimated $11,342,072 .

. ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,223 shares for an estimated $2,928,436 .

. LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,696 shares for an estimated $2,909,795 .

. MICHAEL WILSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,250

DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,723 shares for an estimated $332,342

$CLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

