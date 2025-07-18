New Analyst Forecast: $CLNN Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLNN. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 23.0 for CLNN.

$CLNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLNN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CLNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Bruce Jackson from Benchmark set a target price of $33.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Justin Walsh from Jones Trading set a target price of $30.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $31.0 on 04/08/2025

$CLNN Insider Trading Activity

$CLNN insiders have traded $CLNN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RESONANCE LLC GENERAL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,593 shares for an estimated $21,374.

