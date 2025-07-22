New Analyst Forecast: $CLH Given $278.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLH. Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a price target of 278.0 for CLH.

$CLH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CLH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $278.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $255.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $255.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $205.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $220.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Michael Hoffman from Stifel set a target price of $285.0 on 02/20/2025

$CLH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 06/20, 02/10, 02/07.

$CLH Insider Trading Activity

$CLH insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN S MCKIM (EXEC CHAIR, CTO.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 152,999 shares for an estimated $33,591,798 .

. ERIC W GERSTENBERG (CO-CEO) sold 8,076 shares for an estimated $1,818,957

ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,747 shares for an estimated $752,465 .

. BRIAN P WEBER (EVP (CHESI)) sold 3,035 shares for an estimated $689,460

JOHN R. WELCH sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $285,637

LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $259,545 .

. ERIC J. DUGAS (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 1,050 shares for an estimated $200,949

ALISON A. QUIRK sold 893 shares for an estimated $199,755

$CLH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $CLH stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

