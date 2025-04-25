New Analyst Forecast: $CLH Given $250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CLH. Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a price target of 250.0 for CLH.

$CLH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $261.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $250.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $273.0 on 10/31/2024

$CLH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/10, 02/07.

on 02/10, 02/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CLH Insider Trading Activity

$CLH insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN S MCKIM (EXEC CHAIR, CTO.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,999 shares for an estimated $11,144,847 .

. ERIC W GERSTENBERG (CO-CEO) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $1,515,291

ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,335 shares for an estimated $665,434 .

. LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,232 shares for an estimated $296,502 .

. BRIAN P WEBER (EVP (CHESI)) sold 861 shares for an estimated $224,987

ERIC J. DUGAS (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 1,050 shares for an estimated $200,949

$CLH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $CLH stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

